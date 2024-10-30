Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 1,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

