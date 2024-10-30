Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 182,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. 773,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,169,597. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.