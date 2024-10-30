Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $872,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 80.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Doximity stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,410. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,529.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $1,146,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

