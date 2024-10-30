Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,409 shares of company stock valued at $158,213,518. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $757.00. The company had a trading volume of 212,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,577. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.63 and a 12-month high of $773.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $661.69. The company has a market cap of $323.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

