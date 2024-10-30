Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

TWO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. 697,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,428. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.