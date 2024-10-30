Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,123,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

