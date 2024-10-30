UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) versus Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Head to Head Comparison

UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) and Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBE and Newbury Street Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11 Newbury Street Acquisition N/A N/A $100,000.00 N/A N/A

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Newbury Street Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

UBE has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newbury Street Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for UBE and Newbury Street Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A Newbury Street Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Newbury Street Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Newbury Street Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBE and Newbury Street Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66% Newbury Street Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UBE beats Newbury Street Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

