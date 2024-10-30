UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.51 and last traded at $224.51. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.94.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51.

Featured Stories

