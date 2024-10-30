UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.620-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.490 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,888. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 414.64%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

