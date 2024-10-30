UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.620-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.490 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,888. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 414.64%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.