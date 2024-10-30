UMA (UMA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.42 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00003633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $224.32 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,958.62 or 1.00067858 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,899.13 or 0.99985120 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,868,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,856,361 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.