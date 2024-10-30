Uniswap Price Tops $8.03 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $8.03 or 0.00011154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and approximately $180.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00100060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,302,244 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,302,243.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.93978988 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1116 active market(s) with $155,945,035.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.