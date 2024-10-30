United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

United Co.s Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE UNC traded up C$2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$129.05. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.85. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$98.32 and a twelve month high of C$129.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$125.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Get United Co.s alerts:

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. United Co.s had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 83.09%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.