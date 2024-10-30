United States Natural Gas Fund, LP, a Delaware-based entity (NYSEARCA: UNG), recently released its financial disclosure for the month ending September 30, 2024. The disclosure, in the form of a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, was made to comply with Rule 4.22 under the Commodity Exchange Act.

According to the report submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 29, 2024, the fund reported a total income of $184,716,717. This income consisted of various sources, including realized trading gains on commodity futures, realized gains on swap contracts, and interest income, among others. On the expenditure side, the fund reported total expenses amounting to $845,267.

After factoring in all expenses, the net income for the period was reported at $183,871,450. The net asset value at the beginning of the month was $825,290,763, with additions and withdrawals recorded during the period, leading to an end-of-month net asset value of $889,814,190. This translated to a net asset value per share of $16.43 based on 54,146,103 shares outstanding.

The information provided in this disclosure, including the detailed breakdown of income and expenses, is available on the company’s website for further reference and analysis. It is important to note that the data disclosed in this report should not be considered as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 unless expressly specified.

The financial disclosure was signed off by Stuart P. Crumbaugh, Chief Financial Officer of United States Commodity Funds LLC, the general partner of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP. Crumbaugh affirmed the accuracy and completeness of the information presented in the report according to the requirements of Rule 4.22(h) under the Commodity Exchange Act.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

