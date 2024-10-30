UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $562.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $608.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

