US Capital Advisors Forecasts TC Energy FY2024 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.39%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

