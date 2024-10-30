Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19. 11,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 13,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valhi from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Valhi Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,776.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $559.70 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

