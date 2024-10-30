Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,411 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 720,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 255,958 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.93.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

