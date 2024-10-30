Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $331.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.60 and a 12-month high of $332.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.40 and a 200-day moving average of $306.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

