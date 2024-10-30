VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $7.29 on Wednesday, hitting $249.63. 867,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average is $242.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

