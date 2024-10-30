Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.80. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUR. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

