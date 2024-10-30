Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $7,160,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

