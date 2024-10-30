Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (up previously from $9.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Melbye acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 988,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,969.58. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

