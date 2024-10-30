Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after buying an additional 128,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VV opened at $267.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.92 and a 52-week high of $268.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

