Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Cabot Wellington LLC

Cabot Wellington LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Cabot Wellington LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cabot Wellington LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after acquiring an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after buying an additional 176,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.83. 85,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

