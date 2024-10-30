Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,400,000 after buying an additional 118,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 434,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VBK traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.34. 35,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,814. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.65 and a fifty-two week high of $274.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.