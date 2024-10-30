Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $461,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $534.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.