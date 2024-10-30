Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Ade LLC

Ade LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.9% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.47. 1,031,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,893. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $380.56 and a 1-year high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $485.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.