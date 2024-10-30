Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,366.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 10.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $76,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. 982,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,428. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

