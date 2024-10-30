Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 621,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 222,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

