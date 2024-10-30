Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is BCK Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $763,000. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $287.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.44. The firm has a market cap of $430.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

