Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI opened at $287.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.44. The company has a market cap of $430.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $203.76 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.