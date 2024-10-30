VF Corporation (VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 18th

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

VF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years. VF has a payout ratio of 39.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VF to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get VF alerts:

VF Trading Up 27.0 %

Shares of VFC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. VF had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VF will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VF in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VFC

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.