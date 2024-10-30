Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.40) by $1.04. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 83.64% and a negative net margin of 3,764.43%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

