Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.50 and last traded at $124.14. 1,341,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,895,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Vistra Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 38,929.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

