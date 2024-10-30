Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 2908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Volta Finance Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Volta Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

