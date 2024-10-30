Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.
About Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund
