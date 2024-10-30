Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $285.00. The stock had previously closed at $259.55, but opened at $270.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vulcan Materials shares last traded at $271.72, with a volume of 157,828 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average is $251.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

