Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,837,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $657.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

