Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 82,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 190.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 29.5% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $656.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

