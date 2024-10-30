Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 56,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 480,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,781,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,784,857 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.78. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $656.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.