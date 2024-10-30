Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 269 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $99.08 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

