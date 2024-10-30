Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.