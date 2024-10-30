Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Makes New $295,000 Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $671.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.64.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

