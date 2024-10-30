Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 15,143 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

