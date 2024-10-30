Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.31 million and $914,202.50 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00036480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,324,143 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

