WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 3,650 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,756,000 after acquiring an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $151.77 and a 52 week high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

