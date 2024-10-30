WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.86. The stock had a trading volume of 220,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,506. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

