WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,212 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.05. 359,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.