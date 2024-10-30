WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $36.46 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $4,913,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.82.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,452 shares of company stock worth $118,643,279. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,061. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $352.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

