WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 454 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 16.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.96. 819,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.43 and a 200-day moving average of $343.84. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $264.85 and a 52-week high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

